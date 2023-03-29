STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to celebrate a few standout women from some of State College’s most popular dining establishments and watering holes.

“Wonder Women of Hospitality” will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at 3 Dots Downtown at 137 E. Beaver Ave.

The informal mixer will have music and food and will introduce everyone to women who are passionate about being part of the downtown State College food and beverage scene.

Five women in hospitality, two currently Penn State University students, will be

recognized during a portion of the program:

● Ady Martinez, Owner, Juana’s

● Ellen Braun, Manager, Chumley’s

● Becky Burger, General Manager, Allen Street Grill

● Hunter Porcano, Brewer Assistant, Antifragile Brewing

● Kristina Goldhorn, Server, The Corner Room

All of the women are featured in the HVAB’s “I am Happy Valley Hospitality” campaign, which

launched in July 2022.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, the event will also feature a menu of fantastic food inspired by some memorable women throughout time – prepared by Webster’s Café’s own wonder woman, Elaine Meder-Wilgus.

DJ Elbow Knee Knee will keep the evening vibrant with a set of female performers spanning

genres and eras.

Wonder Women of Hospitality is free and open to the community.

This event is being hosted by The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, 3 Dots Downtown and the Downtown State College Improvement District.