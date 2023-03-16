CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ – Three people are facing charges after they were accused of having over 55 grams of meth.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Cambria County Drug Force responded to a home on Wood Street in Johnstown after the US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Task Force was tipped off about a man with an active warrant who was staying there, according to the criminal complaint. During the search, officers came into contact with three individuals.

Jamie Blough courtesy of Cambria County Prison

Jamie Blough, 50, of Johnstown

Casper Seymore, 25, of Johnstown, formerly of Philadelphia

Bobbiejoe Channel, 49, of Johnstown

Casper Seymore courtesy of Cambria County Prison

Authorities were looking for Blough, who had an active warrant, and believed that he was in the garage of the residence, according to court documents. Once officers came into contact with Seymore in the garage and he was arrested. In a safety sweep of the garage officers found a baggie that had approximately 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, officers found the following:

Blue baggie with approximately 0.2 grams of crystal meth

Red baggie with approximately 0.08 grams of crystal meth

A digital scale

55.3 grams of meth

Three opened buprenorphine strip packets

Officers then came into contact with Blough as he attempted to leave the home and he was taken into custody without incident, according to the criminal complaint. Channel was also taken into custody.

A bag belonging to Channels was searched and officers found a small bag of marijuana and three orange suboxone pills, according to court documents.

During a search of the home the following items were found, according to the complaint:

A plastic bag containing approximately 29.2 grams of crystal meth

A pill bottle containing approximately 7.8 grams of crystal meth

A container of THC wax

A nail clipper kit containing 14 buprenorphine strips

Channel told officers that Blough was staying in the room where the items were located, according to the criminal complaint.

Blough and Seymore were arraigned on Friday, Feb. 24, and are facing felony charges of conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess drugs. Both are being held in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of their $150,000 and $100,000 respective bails.

Channel was arraigned on Tuesday, March 14, and is facing felony charges of manufacturing, delivering and possessing drugs. She was released on unsecured $50,000 bail. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23.