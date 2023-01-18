STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three men who committed retail theft at Walmart stores in the Central Pennsylvania area are now behind bars on felony charges, police report.

The three men from Michigan; Javion Nelson, 22, Jlon Johnson, 23, and James Britt, 25, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of gaming systems on Monday from the Benner Township Walmart, State College police wrote in the charges filed.

The trio is also accused of stealing from a store in Mifflin County and trying to return stolen items to the Huntingdon County Walmart, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Johnson and Britt took two consoles worth $559 each, and Nelson stole two different ones that were $698 total from the State College area Walmart, police said.

Police were called to the store in Benner Township for a reported theft of gaming consoles and spoke with an asset protection employee who reported that the three men came into the store individually saying they were working for a mobile app called “Spark Drivers,” police said. The app, similar to Instacart, allows people to shop for customers at businesses and have their items delivered.

Police noted in the charges filed that before they were called, they were contacted by Pennsylvania State Police and asked if three men in a Cadillac have committed any retail thefts.

When checking out, Johnson and Nelson “pretended” to use their phone to scan and pay for the items, police said. Britt reportedly said that his phone was going dead and just walked out with the console.

The asset protection employee told police that they were able to confirm that when the trio left it was in a black Cadillac.

PSP later reported to State College police that the trio was stopped by police in Blair County after trying to flee from a Walmart and that a gaming console could be seen inside the car, the affidavit reads.

All three men face felony retail theft, while Johnson and Nelson also face felony conspiracy. The trio was placed in Centre County Prison with bail set at $50,000 for each.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.