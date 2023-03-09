BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two men are in prison after they were allegedly found to be in possession of 3 pounds of meth after they were stopped for speeding, according to official documents.

On Wednesday, March 8, Ramon Alfonso Se Leon Guillen, 32, and Victor Bones, 41, of Philadelphia were stopped by an officer on Interstate 99 near the 17th Street Altoona exit at 8:45 a.m. for speeding, according to Pennsylvania State Police out of Blair County. Once the officer pulled the car over, the driver of the vehicle, Bones, reportedly admitted that he did not have a valid license.

The officer then spoke with both Bones and Guillen and found that their stories did not match, according to official documents. The officer also found that Bones had a previous criminal history.

The officer asked to search the vehicle and the two men reportedly agreed, according to the criminal complaint. During the search, the officer found suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, a bag that had a white powdery substance and 3 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine.

Guillen and Bones are facing a felony charge of manufacturing, delivering or possessing drugs and misdemeanor charges of using/possessing drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance.

Both are currently being housed in Blair County Prison after failing to post bail. Guillen could not post his $500,000 bail. Bones could not post his $750,000 bail.

They both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Tuesday, March 21.