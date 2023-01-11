SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people from Ohio were sentenced Wednesday for their role in the kidnapping and killing of two men they believed robbed their Johnstown stash house.

On Jan. 11, both 32-year-old Marekus Benson and 30-year-old Samson Washington received life sentences after being convicted of 1st-degree homicide, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault, according to Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar. Devon Wyrick, 28, was sentenced to 21 to 80 years after being convicted of 3rd-degree murder.

The trio, who were members of the Ohio-based “East Money Gang,” all played a role in the killing of 19-year-old Damien Staniszewski and 32-year-old James Edward Smith — two men they believed broke into their stash house at the 1000 block of Boyd Avenue in Johnstown and stole a large number of drugs, money and a gun. Their skeletal remains were found in the woods along Ligonier Pike in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.

The primary cause of death for the two men was from gunshots to the head. The duo also had other gunshot wounds and serious bodily injuries prior to the time of death. Those injuries included blunt force trauma to the head, a broken femur, and a gunshot wound to the chest.

The gang members lured Staniszewski and Smith to the stash house in March of 2017 for a fake drug deal after they concluded the duo was responsible for the burglary from contacting different drug users. They then took them to the woods in Conemaugh Township and killed them.

Washington told a witness everything that he, Benson and Wyrick shot the victims in the woods where the bodies were found, according to charges filed. He said they ran out of the woods toward the White Jeep Liberty, and while running, Benson tripped and dropped his gun, which he left behind. Also left at the crime scene were three live rounds of .40 caliber ammo, two .40 caliber cartridge casings, and one .32 caliber cartridge casing.

Investigators were able to track the location of the killings by pinging the shared drug phone of the gang members.

“We are always looking for strong sentences for violent crimes,” Metzgar said. “I am thankful and appreciative of the Attorney General’s Office for assistance on these particular cases to achieve a result that protects the people of the county.”

Metzgar added that Deputy Attorney Generals Kara Rice and Evan Lowry should be commended for their work in the case.