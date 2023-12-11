SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teen girls escaped from a Pittsburgh academy and were found in a stolen work van before allegedly starting a high-speed chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) the three teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, escaped from New Outlook Academy in Pittsburgh and stole a white work van the morning of Dec. 1. The van was later spotted on the PA Turnpike in Somerset County.

Troopers said the van ended up reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour in a work zone while trying to flee. During the chase, the van hit three other vehicles before getting off at the Somerset Interchange and then hitting a fourth vehicle.

The trio was finally stopped in a gas station parking lot and it was discovered the three girls had escaped the Academy and stole the work van from Brentwood earlier that morning.

While PSP didn’t release the names of the teens, they said the van was returned to its owner and that charges are pending for the girls.