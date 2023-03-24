BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three teenagers were taken into custody after police said they crashed a stolen car on I-99 and fled into the woods with a handgun, which caused a school to go on lockdown.

The accident occurred at mile marker 18.8 on I-99 north in Greenfield Township on Thursday, March 23, around 1:30 p.m., according to state police in Hollidaysburg.

Troopers said the three teenagers, of Scranton, crashed the car, which was reported stolen out of Johnstown, and fled east into the woods, causing Claysburg-Kimmel to go on lockdown. The teens are ages 15, 16 and 17.

Troopers at the scene of the crash were able to find footprints and follow the 2.5-mile trail, according to the police report. They located the three teens and took them into custody without incident.

Through further investigation, police found that the vehicle was stolen from the City of Johnstown. One of the teenagers was also allegedly found with a stolen 380 caliber handgun and stolen money.

The three teenagers were released to their guardians after Blair County Juvenile Probation was unable to take them into custody, according to state police. Juvenile petitions will be filed through the Blair County courts.