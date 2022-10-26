Three trailers were destroyed in an early morning fire in East Freedom Township on Oct. 26.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three trailer homes in East Freedom Township were destroyed as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning.

At least 11 crews responded to the 100 block of Chevrolet Drive at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 for a report of three trailers on fire along with the woods and two junked vehicles, according to Blair County dispatch and Freedom Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Ron Henry.

The trailers were unoccupied, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, though state police fire marshals are investigating.