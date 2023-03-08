SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three men they believe are responsible for picking a lock to a skills machine and pocketing thousands of dollars.

The theft happened on Monday, March 6, around 2:30 p.m. at a skills machine in Quemahoning Township along Stoystown Road. Two Black and one white men picked a lock to the machine and repeatedly played the game with the money from the machine, according to troopers. Photos of the suspects were not provided.

After playing the game, the men would open the machine back up and remove the money again. After acquiring approximately $14,000, they cashed out using the kiosk machine.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to reach out to state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.