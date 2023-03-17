ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three women are facing charges after allegedly beating up an Altoona teen and later firing a gun at a car she was seen in, according to Altoona police.

Shannon Brothers, 23, and Chloe Brothers, 21, both of Altoona, along with 18-year-old Heidi Burkhart, of Ashville, are facing felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and criminal trespassing stemming from a Nov. 19, 2022 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Altoona police were called for a report of shots fired on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue. Police said they spoke with Burkhart and a 14-year-old who denied knowing about shots being fired.

Police were able to watch security camera footage of five individuals, noting that two of them were Burkhart and the teen based on the clothes they were wearing. After hearing a gunshot, police said they saw the group scatter in different directions, the complaint shows

Five days later, Burkart and the same teen were involved in a hit-and-run while another man was driving a stolen SUV. This gave police a chance to speak with the teen while her father was present. She allegedly told police she got into a fight with another teen.

According to Altoona police, they were able to intercept two phone calls between Shannon Brothers and inmate Aaron Menegay, who was charged in Sept. 2022 for allegedly assaulting two men at Nittany Pointe in Altoona.

The calls allegedly revealed that Brothers, the 14-year-old, and the two other women attacked a 16-year-old and “left her bloody,” in an abandoned house on Howard Avenue. The conversation between the two reportedly went on and Brothers allegedly stated after leaving, the 16-year-old showed up at the home on 13th Avenue in a car and a shot was fired, hitting the car.

The 16-year-old was later interviewed and allegedly told police that during the fight someone handed the 14-year-old a handgun and she used the handle to smash her in the face, knocking out one of her teeth.

The 16-year-old claimed she then went to the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue and met up with two friends and they agreed to go to the 1100 block of 13th avenue to confront the women. Upon arriving, this became the scene police later watched on camera footage.

The 16-year-old alleged that she was yelling for the 14-year-old when someone fired a shot at the car they were in.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Brothers and Brothers were charged and arraigned Friday, March 17 and given unsecured bail of $15,000.

As of this writing, court documents show that Burkhart is still awaiting her preliminary arraignment.

It’s currently unknown if the 14-year-old teen with the three women will be charged.