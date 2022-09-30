CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 54-year-old man is in jail with a bond at 10 percent of $1 million after Johnstown police reported they found three women being held captive in a house Thursday.

On Sept. 29, Johnstown police were dispatched to the 300 block of Ebensburg Road after receiving a call from a woman that said she had been tied up but was able to break free to call police, according to charges filed. When officers arrived, they made forced entry into the home and saw the woman visibly shaken standing on one side of the kitchen and Daniel James Boyer, of Salix, getting dressed on the other side.

Police noted it was evident that the woman was attempting to distance herself from Boyer, who was arrested at taken to the Public Safety Building. While checking the rest of the house, an officer found two more women that had been tied up.

The officer reported finding one woman bound to a couch by her wrists using rope, and he needed to cut her free. Another woman was bound by her wrists behind the couch, though she was able to break herself free.

Furthermore, police found that there were dried pasta noodles, spaghetti sauce and Dawn dish soap on the floor by both front and rear exits of the house as well as trip wires that were at the entranceway to the kitchen. Police said the items appeared to have been strategically placed to alert someone of movement or entry.

Boyer told police that he picked up the first woman to take her to her house, but he alleged she was too intoxicated. So, Boyer said he took her to her friend’s home along Ebensburg Road, the second woman police found. The third woman was also in the home when Boyer arrived, police noted.

Boyer then alleged that he smoked meth with the two other women after putting the first woman on a bed. Boyer said when all the women were asleep, he took rope and tied them up, and tried to have “some sort of sexual encounter” with the first woman while she was passed out, according to the affidavit. Boyer said he got the idea to have sex with her from a website and “it was part of a game,” police noted.

The third woman police found said she had bruising on her upper inner thighs, which were not there before she fell asleep. Police noted the bruising was consistent with sexual assault.

Boyer was arraigned on a slew of felony charges, including rape of an unconscious victim, three counts of involuntary servitude and kidnapping. He also faces minor charges, including three counts each of unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.