ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Over 300 students from 17 high schools competed in the District 7 Skills USA competition held at multiple Altoona locations on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Skills USA is a career competition showcasing the best students within their career and technical education path. Competitions start locally and then head toward the state and national levels.

This event had over 50 competitions for students. Usually, these students are hand-picked by their instructors and are the best in their programs.

Based on the competition, students have a written test and a skills performance. The skills performance is where students are more hands-on and given more prep time.

District 7 Competition Chair Jamie Rhed said students come into the day with many nerves. She noted this competition is sometimes the student’s first time competing.

“For many students, it’s truly their first time competing,” Rhed said. “And they know that eyes are on them, watching them, so a ball of nerves. But they always do so well. They always make us so proud.”

Over 100 experts within the industries came to judge the event. Additionally, Carpenters Union, Stuckey Collision Center, and Roundhouse Harley Davidson allowed students to utilize their spaces.

Skills USA Pennsylvania Director Dodie Amigh said the students who come out of this competition look to fill the gap within the labor industry. This competition allows students to show off their skills and professionalism.

“The high demand we’re trying to fill are what we call the skills gap. You’re going to find those students here in competitions from Skills USA Pennsylvania and across the nation,” Amigh said. “When we take these students, and we pull them out of the classroom and pull them out of their comfort zone. They showcase not only their skill but their professional side.”

Amigh noted the judges exit the competition impressed by the talent they witnessed. They’re usually looking to return the following year.

Executive Director of the Huntingdon County Career and Technology Center, Dr. Tony Payne, has been judging the competition for the past four years. He usually judges Job Skills Demonstrations and Job Interviewing competitions.

Dr. Payne loves watching the students compete each year. He sees that students leave the competition more confident than before because they tried something new.

“I love to see the students compete. They enjoy it. The teachers the program they’re in take pride in students place not only in the district level,” Dr. Payne said. “If someone placed at the state level or take first, and they move on to nationals. That’s a feather in the instructor’s cap as well.”

Junior Rebekah Dick competed in Prepared Speech for the second year. This competition is where students deliver a five to seven-minute speech about the year’s theming. Students are judged by voice, mechanics and platform development.

Dick said she came into this more confident and believed she did well. After high school, she plans to major in art history when she looks to work in museums. She said her experience from the school and the competition would help her when presenting and speaking in her career.

“My chosen career path I like to work in a museum, so it involves speaking to many people. It could also involve me giving tours about certain artifacts so having speaking skills and being calm when you’re speaking to other people is helpful.”

Students hope to leave the competition with a medal. However, Amigh said it’s likely students leave with employer information.

Employers who judge are usually impressed by students’ work and provide them with opportunities. Rhed added the event is a great opportunity to build the community and see students learning.

“Employers will walk away and say, ‘I know we can’t do this yet’ because the competitor doesn’t know the results yet, but here’s my business card. We want that student,” Amigh said. “That doesn’t happen occasionally, it happens a lot because they’re seeing the best of the brightest right here showcase their delivery, professionalism and skill.”

“When we get the judges here, they are just so impressed by the judges and what they’re doing,” Rhed said. “It really is a wonderful opportunity for our community to see what these kids are capable of. Often times it can lead to employment opportunities if they’re involved in Skills USA. It really shows off everything that they have.”

The first-place winners will travel to Hershey, PA to compete at the state competition. If they place at the states, they’ll head to nationals in Atlanta.