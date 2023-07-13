JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase on I-80 led police to $30,000 in stolen Apple products and luxury clothing, troopers report.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), two men from New York — 27-year-old Anton Pye, Brooklyn, and Angel Vargas, 23, Bronx — were traveling on I-80 through Jefferson County, reportedly driving over 110 miles per hour in their KIA SUV at around 7:24 a.m. on July 9.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when they said the vehicle continued, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour, the criminal complaint shows. The two men made it to Washington Township and off of I-80 before losing control after turning onto Tannery Row Road and ending up in a ditch.

According to the complaint, the duo took off on foot. After roughly 30 minutes, officers were able to catch both men and place them under arrest.

The PSP report shows that a later search of their vehicle turned up $30,000 worth of Apple products and luxury clothing.

It was noted in the complaint that Pye was read his Miranda rights and allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana while he was driving and when he passed the trooper on I-80.

Vargas has been charged with resisting and evading. He was released with unsecured bail set at $20,000.

Pye has been charged with fleeing, theft, drug possession, DUI, and a slew of traffic violations. He was placed in Jefferson County Prison with bail originally set at $20,000 but changed to $60,000 after more charges were added.