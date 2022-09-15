CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love potatoes, then get ready because coming to Cambria County is the 31st annual Potatofest.

The event will take place in historic downtown Ebensburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it is always held on the last Saturday in September. The free festival will feature a lot of food and activities for families to enjoy, including live music, over 200 arts and crafts, and even a zero-mile “race,” coming to Potatofest for the first time ever, called the Couch Potato 0.0k.

Attendees will even get the chance to enjoy an indoor flea market, a cornhole tournament, and even wine tasting. For kids, Hogue’s Fun Factory will have a bouncy house and an obstacle course at the VFW lot, and there will also be crafts along with a mini golf course they can do at the Ebensburg Presbyterian Church.

For the live music at Potatofest, there will be four venues, the Main Stage, South Center Street, Memorial Park and also Penn Eben Park.

An entertainment schedule can be found below.

Entertainment

Main Stage:

Matt Wagner – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Somebody To Love – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

FUSE – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

South Center Street:

Joe Caroff – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wanderlost – 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bruce Shettig – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Memorial Park:

Tom Nevers Field Band – 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

John Charney & Dom Peruso – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Penn Eben Park:

Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Full Kilt – 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Exotic Edventures – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

VFW Lot:

Horseshoe Cloggers – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wolf’s Performing Arts – 1p.m. to 2 p.m.

Johnstown Concert Ballet – 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Other activities at Potatofest

Indoor Flea Market at Holy Name – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holy Name Church Hall

Officer Matt Krupa Memorial Cornhole Tournament – registration is at 9 a.m. and will begin at 12 p.m. at the Young People’s Community Center

Kid’s Potato Patch Mini Golf – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ebensburg Presbyterian Church

Wine Tasting – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dauntless Fire Hall, entry is $10

Hogue’s Fun Factory – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW Lot, there will be an obstacle course, bouncy house and a slide

Kid’s Potato Patch Games & Crafts – 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Ebensburg Presbyterian Church

Pixie Kisses Face Painting & Glitter Tattoos along with Simplicity the Clown – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kimball Park

Penelec Safety Demonstrations – 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and also at 1:30 p.m. behind the fire hall

Couch Potato 0.0k – 12:30 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. at the Young People’s Community Center

The Couch Potato 0.0k race will be on the trailhead at the Ghost Town Trail. This race is hosted by The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority (CCCRA) and the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association.

The food vendors will be at the First United Church of Christ and the art workshop ones will be at Follow Your Art hub.

More information regarding Potatofest can be found on their website, the Ebensburg Borough & Community Facebook page, or give a call to the Ebensburg Borough Office at 814-472-8780.