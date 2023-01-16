STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 320 Coalition in State College welcomed community members to different events to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16.

The events reflected how his teachings are still relevant in their communities.

The coalition welcomed residents first to the Schlow Library for an interactive display of the history of Dr. King and the work that they’ve completed in their four years since forming.

After, people were welcome to go to the Martin Luther King Plaza downtown to chant, sing and reflect.

“The importance I think is to see how MLK’s work is represented still to this day in our communities,” Melanie Morrison, the co-founder and secretary of the 320 Coalition said. “To see how people have plugged in and utilized some of the tactics and methods that were used by MLK.”

Melanie says that the event is a great way for individuals to see what is being done in their communities to combat racial inequality and how they can get involved themselves.

The coalition is called 320 as a reference to the date that Osaze Osagie, a State College man, was shot and killed by State College Police during a mental health crisis. The shooting was found to be justified after several investigations.