UPDATE: Route 322 has been reopened, but Hope Fire Company urges everyone to continue to use caution as absorbent material remains on the road between Cold Stream and Weis Market. You should use caution and reduce speeds through the area.

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 322 is closed in Philipsburg while crews clean up after coffee creamer was spilled from a truck.

Hope Fire Company is on the scene and Railroad Street (Route 322) is closed between North Centre Street in Rush Township at the Weis Market traffic light and E. Presqueisle Street (Route 504) in the borough.

Photos courtesy of Hope Fire Company (https://www.facebook.com/hopefirecompany)

Hope reports that a tractor-trailer that was hauling coffee creamer lost a small portion of its load while stopped at the 9th street light. Traffic then drove through it, stretching the mess roughly a mile in each direction, causing the roads to be extremely slippery.

The Philipsburg Borough crew from Hope Fire Company is currently helping PennDOT with the clean-up.

While both lanes are closed, you may want to find an alternate route.