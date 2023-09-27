EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Keep your eyes peeled – PotatoFest is coming to Ebensburg.

The 32nd Annual PotatoFest will be held in historic downtown Ebensburg on Sept. 30th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will host over 200 crafters, artisans and food vendors. The event will also feature a full line-up of musical performances across four tents set up throughout. There will be adventures for everyone in Spudland with activities such as mini-golf, axe throwing and wine tasting.

Cambria County is the second-largest potato supplier in the state, according to Danea Koss, an event organizer. PotatoFest’s goal is to show appreciation for the farmers who make that happen.

“This event is really an opportunity to celebrate that and celebrate our local farmers in the area and sort of just that agricultural component to our area and its really grown and continue to grow every year,” Koss said.

The event is free and open to the public. Festival-goers can also catch a free ride on the Tater Express shuttle anytime during festival hours from any of these locations:

1. Admiral Peary Vo-Tech/Central Cambria

2. Pennsylvania Highlands Community College

3. Lake Rowena (Handicapped Accessible Bus)

4. Cambria County Fairgrounds (Vendor Parking – runs from 6 am to 6:30 pm)

More information about the festival can be found on the Ebensburg Borough website and Facebook page.