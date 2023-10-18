BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 33 on Mac has announced they will be opening a new location, bringing new food and scenery to the community.

The new location will be at 22nd Street and 7th Ave, taking over the space where Pal-Mino’s Pizza is currently. With the new location comes new menu items as well as a full service bar and grill. This section will be called Bottle Bar 33 which will offer classic bar food and drinks, the aim of this space being a cozy hangout.

“It’s super exciting to have our own space and we are excited to bring this to the community. We are so excited to decorate our space and have a comfortable spot where the community can come hang out and just relax,” Nicole Burchfield, owner of 33 on Mac, said. “We love talking to our customers and this will give us a great opportunity to meet people as they come out.”

Burchfield also said that the restaurant will remain open at their current location, 715 6th Ave, until the end of November. There are hopes that 33 on MAC will be up and running at their new location by January, with the opening of the bar to follow shortly after.

For more information on menu items and to read the full release, visit 33 on MAC’s Facebook.