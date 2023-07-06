BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 35th annual Alum Bank Community Fire Company Antique & Classic Car Show is set to kick off Thursday.

The car show will be taking place from Thursday, July 6, through Sunday, July 9. There will be food, activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. No alcohol and pets are allowed at the event.

David Webb, the third assistant chief at Alum Bank Community Fire Hall, has been a member for 47 years and looks back fondly on the memories of the car show.

“After all these years, we still get we still get a lot of support from people,” Webb said. “They still come out and support us as much as they did the first year as opposed to now.”

Here’s a list of events:

Thursday, July 6

The event opens at 5 p.m.

Fireman’s Parade: 7 p.m.

Antique & Classic Farm Tractor pull to 6500#

The Big Daddy Bangers will take to the stage at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 7

The event opens at 5 p.m.

“Cruise In”: 6 – 9 p.m.

Pickup Truck pulls: Weigh in at 6 p.m. and pulls will start at 7 p.m.

“Burn Outs” car stereo competition: 6:30 p.m.

Fabulous Flashbacks take to the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Antique & Classic Car Show: registration from 9 a.m. – Noon, judging starts at Noon.

Semi-truck show: 9 a.m.

Tractor Cruise: 10 a.m.

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m.

Parade of Equipment: 1:30 p.m.

Tractor pulls (farm stock & open class: 4500 – 13500 LB): weigh in at 3 p.m., pulls begin at 4 p.m.

Pedal tractor pull: 2 p.m.

Chris Woodward and Shindiggin take to the stage at 7 p.m.

Fireworks Display

Sunday, July 9

Community worship service: 10 a.m.

Pig roast: 11 a.m. until sold out

Tractor show

Raffle ticket & pedal tractor drawing

There will also be amusement rides, vendor/yard sale all weekend long.

Awards will be given to the top 5 vehicles in each class. Judges for the car shows reserve the right to combine or eliminate classes based on limited entries.

Special awards will be given for following reasons:

Best of Show

Antique to 1980

Classic 1981 – 2004

Young Guns – owners 16 – 21

Street Rod

Truck/Van

Modified

Kid’s choice

Totally original driver

Oldest driver

Registering vehicles the day of costs $10 and checks can made payable to the Alum Bank Fire Company.

The 4 days of fun and family entertainment benefits the Alum Bank Community Fire Hall and it’s one of the biggest they hold all year.

“We hold this event every year to raise money for the fire company, we get a lot of community support from everyone in the area,” Webb said. “This is what we do so we can raise money to buy equipment, buy fire trucks and keep the community safe.”

You can keep up to date with all things related to the event through the ABC Classic Weekend Facebook page.

“We have everything for every age group from babies to 100 years old there’s something for everyone,” Webb added. “We have tractor pulls and truck pulls, we have a carnival, we have all kinds of food, we have craft vendors, and there’s just something for everybody”