ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Anglers get your gear ready! The 35th Annual Handicap Fish Rodeo is set.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Sandy Beach. The fishing starts at noon. The annual event give a chance for people wish special needs to enjoy the day trout fishing.

Volunteers can bring extra rods and help with untangling lines and bating hooks. There will be a gift auction, 50/50 and trophies will be awarded. It is open to all ages.

For more information call Jo at 814-787-7477, or, Michelle at 814-787-7797