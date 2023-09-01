UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of 36 deputy sheriffs from across the commonwealth are heading back to serve their communities.

They were celebrated at a ceremony on Sept. 1 after graduating from the Pennsylvania Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Program at Penn State.

The program provides specialized educational training and services over the course of 19 weeks. Cadets are educated on Pennsylvania crime codes, civil procedures, cultural diversity, ethics, firearms, first aid, defensive tactics and physical training.

All of the students enrolled in the program trained in State College throughout the duration of the course.

Two of the graduates are from Central Pa. and will be heading back to Blair County to serve the community: Brennen Gorbar and Morgan McDermott.

“It’s keeping people safe, helping out where I can. Really looking forward to going back and doing the community events,” McDermott said. “It’s just a stepping stone. Planting that seed and moving on from there is pretty much what I’m taking from it.”

This is the 66th graduating class since Penn State became the academy’s administrator in 2000.

“I’m honored to be a part of that team as an instructor,” Blair County Sheriff Jim Ott said. “To be able to help provide the information to the deputies so that they can go back to their communities and support their sheriff in serving the community better.”

In this rotation, the deputy sheriffs represented 16 different counties in Pennsylvania.