JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg woman who pleaded guilty after a 2020 38-person drug bust has been sentenced in federal court.

Kierston Bell, 34, was sentenced April 12 to 60 months (five years) in prison followed by another three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.

According to information presented to the court, Bell conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine from July 2019 to June 2020 when the bust happened that nailed 38 Pennsylvania residents. Officials said they were part of a drug ring that trafficked meth from the Atlanta Georgia area up to Pennsylvania to be sold.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government.

Acting US Attorney Rivetti commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Bell. Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies.