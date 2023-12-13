(WTAJ) — Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) has announced that $3 million in state assistance for upgrades to R. J. Corman Railroad Company-Pennsylvania Lines in Clearfield and Cambria counties was approved.

The state grant is part of a $4.2 million project that will rehabilitate approximately 20 miles of track on the Cherry Tree Subdivision and Cresson Subdivision with spot tie replacement and surfacing.

“Railroads support key industries in central Pennsylvania that depend on safe and reliable rail transportation to grow their operations and create jobs,”Langerholc, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee said. “I worked to secure funding for this rehabilitation project because it will support the continuation of rail service to businesses and industries along the network, which will avoid the need to shift freight onto our state and local roadways.”

The funding was awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s rail freight program.