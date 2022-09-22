HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Skill Training will host the 3rd annual Hartman Festival this Saturday in Mount Union.

On Saturday, Sept. 24 at Hartman Village, the festival will kick off at 9 a.m. The event features three divisional basketball tournaments of 3-v-3. The three divisions are men (9th grade & up), women(9th grade & up), and youth (5th – 8th grade).

Registration for a 3 – 4 person team costs $80.

There will also be a cornhole tournament. A team of 2 persons can register for $50. The cornhole tournament is open to all ages.

You can register for basketball or cornhole here.

There will also be carnival games and dunk tank. Not to mention plenty of other vendors offering activities, food, products and more.

Proceeds from the event will go towards renovations for Diven Park.