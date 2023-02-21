CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 3rd annual Howard Winter Festival is in the works and you’re invited to clear your calendar and join in the fun.
The festival will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Howard Community Park. The festival benefits the Howard Cub Scout Park and Boy Scout Troop 353.
The event will feature carriage rides (Beginning at 12:30), walking tours by Local Historia, food trucks, vendors, children’s games, a bounce house, a cub scout cake auction, a chili cook off, a raffles and chance table and more.
The Lion Mobile Clinic will also be there along with the Mennonite Choir who will perform during the event.
With over 50 vendors their should be plenty for all as well as large variety of things to do.