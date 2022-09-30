Some of the prizes being raffled off at the 2021 event.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 3rd annual Ty Mowery Race for the Ribbon has been postponed due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian making its way toward Altoona.

The event has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 8. It will still take place on 630 N. 4th Avenue in Altoona.

The following classes will be running during the event:

ECX Tourment box stock

Mini B/T

17.5 2wd buggy

Mod 2wd buggy

Mod 2wd sct

Mod 2wd stadium truck

13.5 4wd buggy

Mod 4wd buggy

Mod 4wd sct

1/8 Scale

The car racing event benefits the Brain Morden Foundation in memory of Ty Momery. It was set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information you can contact Shaffer’s Full Steam Ahead Hobby Shop at 1 814-942-4390.