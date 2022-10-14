CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will be holding its third annual Rosie’s Bookapalooza.

The event will take place on Friday, October 21st from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, October 22nd, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Sunday, October 23rd, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year will feature the long-running used book sale with local/regional authors.

The festival is named after the long-time former Executive Director of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, Rose Mary Hagadus, “Rosie”, who ran the organization for over 33 years.

Rosie and her husband were in the book business together. She eventually established the gently used book sale at the Community Arts Center, attracting large crowds.

The Community Arts Center is establishing the Bookapalooza “book festival” to feature authors and vendors.

Food will also be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Chance Raffles for books, and fun prizes.

Please visit the Community Arts Center website or call (814) 255-6515 for more information.

The Community Arts Center is located at 1217 Menoher Boulevard in Johnstown.