ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was allegedly caught trying to meet a teen in Elk County, making him the third man in less than a month that was ‘caught’ by the social media group “814 Pred Hunters.”

Devon McClintick, 27, of Weedville, is facing a solicitation of a minor charge after police said a member of the group came to state police barracks with a binder they said was full of messages and pictures between McClintick and what he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Police reported the messages in the binder showed that McClintick acknowledged the girl was only 15 years old. He allegedly continued to talk to the ‘teen’ about a sexually intimate relationship and “taking her virginity.”

On Oct. 2, police went to McClintick’s home to question him about the messages. According to the criminal complaint, McClintick confessed to the allegations and allegedly told police that he knew she was 15 and still intended to meet her to have sex.

McClintock was placed in Elk County Prison, unable to post 10% of $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.