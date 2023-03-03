BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police stopped a crime wave of car parts in Bedford County and have since reportedly connected those two men with a third man from a storage unit theft in November.

Matthew Sabo, 39 (Bedford County Prison)

The alleged third man that police said was part of the storage unit burglary in November is 39-year-old Matthew Sabo. While Sabo wasn’t connected to the catalytic converter thefts between October and December with 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, police report that all three are being charged for the storage unit break-in.

On Nov. 19, Sabo, Crawley and Kinser were accused of entering the property of a storage unit complex on Valley Road in Napier Township. According to the criminal complaint, police allege the trio broke into four different storage units. Investigators said that various items were identified from two of the four units that included NASCAR collectibles and a Playstation 2.

Sabo is facing various burglary, trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property charges.

According to court documents, Kinser and Crawley are facing the same changes along with various other charges related to the string of catalytic converter thefts.

Both Sabo and Crawley were arraigned on March 3, and had bail set at $200,000 each