BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A $4.4. million sewer replacement project has been announced for Logan Township, according to State Senator Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-79).

On Wednesday, Ward and Schmitt announced that more than $4.4 million in state funding will be used for an upcoming sewer replacement project to benefit residents.

The funding was approved by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). PENNVEST is an independent agency of the Commonwealth that provides financial assistance to fund the construction of drinking water, sewer and stormwater projects in communities across Pennsylvania.

“These PENNVEST loans are vital for rural communities, and I am pleased to hear of the recent award for Logan Township,” Ward said. “This low-interest loan will help them repair this crucial infrastructure and continue to provide this service to its residents in an affordable and fiscally responsible way.”

The project will replace approximately 16,200 feet of existing sanitary sewer lines through an 8-inch sanitary sewer main as well as laterals to the property lines for 170 customers.

“Improving infrastructure is a core function of government and this investment accomplishes that mission. This loan to replace sewer mains will improve service to district residents,” Schmitt said. “I thank the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for recognizing the importance of this project.”