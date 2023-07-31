CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 4-H club invites the Clearfield County fairgoers to join them in learning more about local agriculture.

AgExpedition, presented by the Hepburnia 4-H Club, is a free, interactive event that will run from July 31-Aug. 5.

Fairgoers are invited to scan QR codes that are located on McBride Street. These codes will send scanners to a website containing videos and information on the species of animals that are at the fair.

Doctor Samantha Tartaglino, Veterinarian, explained how important agriculture is at fairs and how through the QR codes the 4-H club hopes to educate the general public on facts they might not know about specific species at the fair.

“And so it’s really important to educate them on beef as well as horses, as well as rabbits and poultry and everything that’s here,” Tartaglino said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The club will also host activities and games for children at the Clearfield County Fair on August 1 during kids day. There will be prizes for participants as well as an opportunity to meet club members.