CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four people are in jail and one person is wanted by police after a man said he was beaten with baseball bats and robbed in Clearfield County.

Jason Sipe, 43, of Hyde, Paul Hoyt, 34, of Curwensville, Taylor Wisor, 35, of Hyde, and Bradley Maines, 46, of Woodland, were all arrested in the robbery and assault and were taken to the Clearfield County Jail. John Irwin, 39, of DuBois has a warrant against him and is also accused in the incident.

According to the Clearfield Regional Police Department, officers were sent to a home along Riverview Road in Hyde for a reported robbery on Friday, Oct. 6 at 3:47 a.m. When officers arrived, they spoke to a 43-year-old man who police noted was wearing women’s clothing. The man claimed he was beaten with baseball bats and then forced him to remove his clothes.

According to a criminal complaint, the man said he drove Maines in his truck to Hoyt’s home along Powell Avenue. When they arrived at the home, Maines got out of the truck and started talking with Hoyt.

The man told police he then got out of his truck to give Maines his vape. This is when two other men allegedly came from behind the man and started hitting him in the legs and shins with baseball bats. The man later identified both men as Sipe and Irwin, according to the complaint.

Both men allegedly threatened the man and then forced him to take his clothes off leaving him completely naked. The man told officers the men took everything he had in his possession including his truck. He claimed he was then forced to run from the home on foot without clothing.

According to court documents, the man said he hid on a property in the area of Riverview Road before finding a box of women’s clothing that was sitting next to a dumpster at a nearby church. After putting the clothes on, the man was able to find someone at a nearby home to call police.

Police noted the man was hit several times in the legs and saw bruising on his shins. According to the complaint, the man said Sipe and Irwin had their faces covered and claimed Irwin threatened to “beat his brains in.”

An investigation eventually led police to all five men accused in the robbery. The man’s truck was also found abandoned at a sportsman’s club along Mann Road in Lawrence Township.

Sipe was questioned by officers at the police department where he allegedly admitted the robbery was over drugs. Sipe claimed there were issues between Irwin and the man over an incident that occurred the night before.

Wisor was also questioned by police and allegedly admitted he was aware of what the other men were going to do. According to the complaint, Wisor helped Sipe get a baseball bat and later helped Hoyt get rid of the man’s truck.

Warrants were issued for all five men accused in the robbery including Irwin who is still wanted by police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Irwin is asked to call the Clearfield Regional Police Department.

Sipe and Irwin are both facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of a crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Hoyt, Wisor and Maines are facing three felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery among other felony and misdemeanor charges.