CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Public Safety Training Center in Centre County is expanding, providing educational training to first responders in 18 counties.

On Oct. 11, the Commissioners announced a $4,000,000 expansion of the center to increase the number of training classrooms on the property. During the conference, six staff members from the University Park Airport completed a burn exercise for training through CCPSTC.

“One of the real amazing things is it’s going to be just exponentially growing with it’s capabilities,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said. “So, we’re really excited about all of the things this site offers, not only now but well into the future as those phases build-out.”

Providing proper training for first responders is critical in times of need, but often, rural services don’t have access to those resources.

“They answer the call for us every time,” Rep. Paul Takac (D-Centre) said.”They deserve the same from us.”

About 5,000 first responders make their way to Pleasant Gap each year to train at the facility, often causing the center to outsource training spaces.

“This facility is now running as many as four different events simultaneously,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “Especially if the weather turns bad, we just don’t have the space now to handle that.”

CCPSTC Coordinator Mark Keller said the center often utilizes classrooms at the nearby Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology for training when there isn’t enough space at the main facility.

“We are at a time where we need to start to grow again,” Keller said.

The new building will feature four classrooms, an ambulance bay and a shower room for first responders.

“We would like to start as soon as possible,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said. “So, we’re trying to get some get some grant money in this legislative session, next legislative session at the latest, but we would really like to get something moving in this legislative session.”