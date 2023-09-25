ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four elementary schools in the Altoona area have been selected to participate in the Mayor’s Paint The Plow contest.

Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico announced that students at Juniata Gap Elementary, McAuliffe Heights at Irving Elementary, Holy Trinity Elementary at Fairview and Holy Trinity Elementary at Eldorado will all paint a plow that the public can vote for their favorite.

The plows, which were delivered to each school on Sept. 22, will be displayed at the Station Medical Center parking lot at the corner of 17th Street and 9th Avenue in early November.

Two winners will be chosen with one being a Judges’ Pick and the other being a Fan Favorite from public votes.

Both winning schools will have their plow featured in Altoona’s Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. The plows will also be used throughout the winter season by city plow trucks.

The theme for this year’s Paint the Plow is “We Are Altoona Proud Because…”

“I’m proud of this project because it serves to not only foster creativity and expression in our local students but to also help all students find pride in our City by learning about its rich history and unique features,” Mayor Pacifico said.

More information about how and where the public can vote on their favorite plow will be announced in late October.