SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a vehicle accident and entrapment in Shade Township Monday.
The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. Only one vehicle was involved.
Two people were transported via Northern EMS and two people were flown by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Hospital.
State police are investigating the crash.
Central City fire, Shanksville fire, Stoystown fire, Somerset EMS and Northern EMS all responded.