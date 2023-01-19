BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV.

Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 Ford Edge involved in the crash had recently been reported stolen to the Altoona Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Brian Furman, 18, of Ashville, in the front passenger side of the Ford. According to police, Furman was being attended to by bystanders due to injuries he received in the crash. He was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment.

Police later spoke to Furman at the hospital where they questioned him about the crash. Furman initially claimed he didn’t have any knowledge of what happened and said two girls were in the SUV with him when they were hit by a vehicle.

According to the court documents, the two girls were identified as a 14-year-old juvenile and Heidi Burkhart, 18, of Ashville. Furman told police the two girls randomly picked him up in Altoona to take him home.

After Furman was treated at the hospital, he was taken to the Altoona Police Department where officers further questioned him about the crash. When police confronted Furman about inaccuracies in his initial story, he admitted he was first picked up at his home by Maurice Decker-Decort, 19, of Ashville, who he knew as “Reese.” Furman claimed he had been talking to Decort through Burkhart’s Facebook about buying a handgun from him.

Furman told police Decort was driving the SUV when he came to his home and Decort told him he just bought the car. He also claimed Decort had the gun with him in the SUV. According to the criminal complaint, Furman, Decort and the two girls then traveled to Altoona to buy marijuana.

After the four teens arrived in the city, Furman said they were chased by a truck. According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the truck was the owner of the stolen SUV and called 911 during the chase to report finding it.

Furman told police they were able to escape the truck and had briefly stopped in an alley before the crash. Furman also claimed the juvenile was driving the vehicle before the crash occurred.

Officers later spoke to the juvenile about the incident. According to the criminal complaint, the juvenile claimed she didn’t drive the SUV but confessed after police obtained security camera footage the following day.

The juvenile told police they had dropped off Decort around Wright Elementary School before she began to drive. She also said she left the accident scene after the crash.

Before police questioned the juvenile a second time, she said Decort called her with a blocked number. According to the criminal complaint, Decort called the Juvenile a “rat” for talking to police and said “it’s up” the next time he sees her. The juvenile told police she believed Decort would assault her and had “violent tendencies.”

Police noted in court documents Decort had been previously convicted in 2021 on charges of aggravated assault and retaliation. It was also noted marijuana residue was found inside the stolen SUV along with other drug related items.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Decort was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after he was found riding a mini-bike in Altoona. He was arraigned on the same day and placed in Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail. Decort is charged with receiving stolen property, engaging in criminal conspiracy, intimidating a witness and other related charges.

Furman and Burkhart were both charged with receiving stolen property and drug possession. Charges against the juvenile are unknown.