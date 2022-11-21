SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18.
Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges:
- Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area
- Joshua Platter, 37, of the Somerset area
- Sean Carothers, 48, of the Somerset area
- Justin Hunter, 47, of the Somerset area
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 814-445-1413.