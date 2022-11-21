Four people that are wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of Nov. 18. (source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges:

Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area

Joshua Platter, 37, of the Somerset area

Sean Carothers, 48, of the Somerset area

Justin Hunter, 47, of the Somerset area

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 814-445-1413.