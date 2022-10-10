SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7.
Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:
- Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI
- Sadie Johnson, 25, of the Salisbury area — wanted for drug charges
- Jacob Beaken, 25, of the Quecreek area — wanted for retail theft
- Chelsea Bittinger, 27, of the Somerset area — wanted for retail theft
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 914-445-1413.