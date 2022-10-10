Wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of Oct. 7. (source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:

Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI

Sadie Johnson, 25, of the Salisbury area — wanted for drug charges

Jacob Beaken, 25, of the Quecreek area — wanted for retail theft

Chelsea Bittinger, 27, of the Somerset area — wanted for retail theft

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 914-445-1413.