Four people are wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of Nov. 3. (source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:

Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct

Saxton Silvis, 31, of the Central City area — wanted on drug charges

Robert Klink, 63, of the Rockwood area — wanted for DUI

Matthew Davis, 34, of the Somerset area — wanted for retail theft

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 814-445-1413.