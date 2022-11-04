SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3.
Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:
- Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct
- Saxton Silvis, 31, of the Central City area — wanted on drug charges
- Robert Klink, 63, of the Rockwood area — wanted for DUI
- Matthew Davis, 34, of the Somerset area — wanted for retail theft
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 814-445-1413.