SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Aug. 26.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:

Skylar Miller, 29, of Somerset area — wanted on drug charges

Matthew Miller, 44, of Somerset area — wanted on DUI charges

Brittany Blenker, 32, of Markelton area — wanted on drug charges

Keith Ansell Jr., 45, of Central City area — wanted on receiving stolen property charges

Wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of Aug. 29 (source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 914-445-1413.