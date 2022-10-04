HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Those that are looking for work should stop by PA CareerLink Huntingdon’s annual job fair.

On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the job fair will take place at the Smithfield Fire Hall at 10 Firehouse Lane. The first half hour is only open to veterans, but at 10:30 the public is welcome to attend.

Over 40 plus local employers in healthcare, manufacturing, construction trades, retail services, food service, hospitality, banking, and transportation will be in attendance. A more full list of employers who will be there can be found on PA CareerLink Huntingdon’s Facebook page.

The job fair is great for those seeking employment to directly interact with employers and also to learn more about openings in the local market. Attendees should bring their resumes and be ready for interviews.