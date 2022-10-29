CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call.

A contractor was reportedly in the process of replacing an electric conduit when they came across what they thought might be dynamite in a borehole. It’s believed it was possibly from when the neighborhood they were working in was first built 40+ years ago.

Alpha fire arrived at Majestic View Drive in Benner Township and created an exclusion zone and notified nearby residents to shelter in place. Penn State Police bomb techs soon arrived and confirmed that they were dealing with explosives.

The techs were eventually able to render it safe with a small countercharge. There were no injuries or damage to any of the surrounding homes or infrastructure.

On their Facebook page, Alpha Fire Company said the following:

“We pride ourselves on being an all-hazard response company and train to be prepared to meet the needs of our communities.”

Coupled with Pennsylvania State Police and Centre County Emergency Management staff, Alpha Fire was on the scene for nearly four hours.