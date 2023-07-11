The Agricultural Parade will make its way through Martinsburg on Tuesday, July 11, starting at 6 p.m.

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 41st annual Agricultural Parade will take place on Tuesday, July 11, in Martinsburg.

Participants are advised to line up no later than 5:30 p.m., and the parade is scheduled to begin promptly at 6 p.m.

Amusement rides, food, entertainment and games will be available after the parade is over, according to event planners.

According to parade organizers, the purpose of the event is to honor the agriculture industry, the military and local organizations, including businesses, civic groups and marching units.

The lineup schedule is as follows:

Parade dignitaries, marching groups and antique cars will meet at the Brethren in Christ Church parking lot. Floats and participants will meet at Sunset Drive. Fire trucks and tractor-trailers should meet on Apple Packer Road. Agricultural equipment, businesses’ vehicles, horses and remaining entries will meet at Central High School.

The parade will end at the Morrison Cove Memorial Park, and attendees can use a temporary exit route behind the park to leave on Route 164.

Any questions about the parade, including confirmation of participation, should be directed toward Steve Mowry by emailing stemow@aol.com.