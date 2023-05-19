UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — 45 people had the unique experience to rappel down Beaver Stadium for a good cause.

For some, it was a chance to conquer a fear or experience something few may ever accomplish. However, it was all to help raise money for the Centre County United Way.

“It was exciting. It was a tiny bit scary but it was a whole lot of fun. It was really cool,” Centre County United Way Executive Director Paula Williams said.

Each person that went over the edge of the massive stadium helped raise $1,500 for the organization or was a sponsor.

“This was pretty awesome. So obviously I couldn’t pass up an opportunity. It was a great experience,” Daniel Morrow of First Commonwealth Bank said.

Anyone that had a GoPro with them raised $1,750 or more. The United Way helps more than 53,000 residents in the county each year.