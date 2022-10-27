CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested after the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant that found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Police searched a home located along the 700 block of Cypress Street in Johnstown and seized multiple grams of marijuana, crack cocaine, and marijuana edibles, according to Cambria County District Attorney, Greg Neugebauer. Below is a breakdown of approximate weight and approximate street value.

Approximate Weight Approximate Street Value 949.5 grams of Marijuana $2,000 11.71 grams of Crack Cocaine $1,171 144 dosage units of Marijuana edibles $1,351

As a result, police have charged Tarik Hobbs, 42 with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Hobbs is currently lodged at Cambria County Prison.

“The Cambria County Drug Task Force and participating agencies continue our aggressive action against those that pollute our streets with drugs,” Neugebauer said. “As this is Red Ribbon Week, this arrest is another reminder of the consequences of being involved in the possession and sale of illegal substances.”

Hobbs has a combined bail of upwards of $350,000 and will have his preliminary on Nov. 9.