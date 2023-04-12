PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced that $4,000,000 in grant funding will go to establishing regional recovery hubs to enhance resources for individuals in recovery and promote recovery within communities across the Commonwealth.

The funding will allow each regional recovery hub to conduct an initial needs assessment for recovery support services in their specific region, including an estimate of individuals in need of these services and an analysis of their availability and accessibility. The areas that will receive funding include Cambria, Somerset, Elk, Cameron, Jefferson and Clearfield.

Grants up to $500,000 each will be awarded for a 15-month period beginning July 1, through Sept. 29, 2024.

The recovery hubs will develop a strategic plan, partnering with local organizations, that focuses on the importance of supporting multiple pathways to and through recovery and will seek to promote recovery services in areas including peer support, family support, and self-care.

The hubs will be a coordinated network of community-based services and support that are person-centered. They will have an ultimate goal of improving the health, wellness, and quality of life for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.

Each grantee will use a hub and spoke model to provide recovery support in their designated region. Each regional “hub” will support community-driven services that will serve as “spokes.”

The hub will provide technical assistance and collaborate with a variety of community entities, sectors, and systems to enhance a recovery-supportive community and facilitate recovery-support service delivery.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about the work, the Shapiro Administration is doing to combat the addiction crisis, visit the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs website.