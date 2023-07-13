ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing a slew of charges including child rape after a Fourth of July party at his home.

Court documents show that Benjamin Dent, 51, is facing charges after an alleged incident in his attic led police to numerous files on his phone depicting himself with children.

According to the criminal complaint, Altoona police were called to a home in the city on July 3. A mother alleged that two of her children said Dent was in his attic with one of the children, who is under 10 years old, and had his pants down in front of her. The second child who stumbled upon them claimed she saw Dent’s penis.

After executing a search warrant on Dent’s phone, police said they found numerous pictures and videos of Dent and the child from July 3 as well as from other dates. These files depicted multiple instances of sexual assault.

Police noted that there were numerous other files on his phone depicting him with other young girls. According to the affidavit, Dent’s family claimed that he admitted to them that he took a video of the young girl in his attic that day after she took her shirt off.

It’s important to note that the number of files found on Dent’s phone was large enough that officials said they will determine an accurate number later.

Dent is now facing felony charges including rape of a child, photo/film depicting sex acts with a child, child pornography, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault of a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and more.

Dent was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000 straight.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.