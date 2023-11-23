BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were arrested during a roving patrol by the Blair County DUI Task Force Wednesday evening.

The task force reported they made 123 individual contacts on Nov. 22. Of those contacts, there were three DUI arrests, one misdemeanor arrest, and one arrest due to active warrants they had.

In addition to the arrests, task force members wrote 17 citations and issued 76 warnings for vehicle violations

The night before Thanksgiving is notoriously known as the busiest “party” night of the year due to the fact most people have off work for Thanksgiving and unlike Christmas, there is no Thanksgiving Eve mass at churches.