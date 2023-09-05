CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police announced they made five arrests during a DUI checkpoint over Labor Day weekend.

Troopers were out in Clearfield County Sunday night into Monday morning — From 10 p.m. Aug. 3 to 3 a.m. Aug. 4 — checking for drivers that may be under the influence.

Throughout the night, state police report they made three DUI arrests and two criminal arrests.

Troopers said they also wrote 22 traffic citations and gave 39 warnings.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

State Police have not released combined statewide information from over Labor Day weekend as of this writing.