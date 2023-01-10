CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County will be completing five demolitions of blighted structures throughout the County. The demolitions are fully funded through Act 152.

The second of the five structures were demolished on Monday, January 9th at 409 Church Street, Gallitzin Borough.

The Redevelopment Authority signed a contract with Leckey’s Demolition Services for the

demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program.

The properties are located in the municipalities of Franklin, Gallitzin, Nanty Glo, Ferndale and

East Conemaugh at the cost of $122,650.

On January 26, 2017, Cambria County Commissioners Chernisky, Smith and Wissinger opted in

to Act 152, which allows a County to collect a $15 fee on certain types of deeds and mortgages in order to be deposited into a designated demolition fund. The law was passed by the state

legislature and signed into law by Governor Wolf on November 4, 2016.

Cambria County was the second county in the Commonwealth to pass the resolution.

Beginning March 1, 2017, the fees have been collected by the Recorder of Deeds and the fees

have created a fund in order to raze blighted properties throughout Cambria County. The

demolition funds are overseen by the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County.

It is estimated that Act 152 will permit Cambria County to remove 7 to 10 properties per year.

Eligible properties must be owned by either a municipality, redevelopment authority,

community development corporation, or a public non-profit organization.

Applications can be requested through the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County.

Since July 2018, when the first Act 152 demolition was completed, the Redevelopment Authority

of Cambria County has demolished 37 properties throughout Cambria County, totaling $443,442.

Of those, 24 were vacant residential properties and 13 were commercial properties which were

tested for hazardous materials and abated, if necessary, before the demolition.